K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 779.34 croreNet profit of K C P declined 41.99% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 779.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 676.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales779.34676.51 15 OPM %8.2416.42 -PBDT81.06118.66 -32 PBT55.9196.57 -42 NP36.8363.49 -42
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