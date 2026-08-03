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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

K C P consolidated net profit declines 41.99% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 779.34 crore

Net profit of K C P declined 41.99% to Rs 36.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 779.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 676.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales779.34676.51 15 OPM %8.2416.42 -PBDT81.06118.66 -32 PBT55.9196.57 -42 NP36.8363.49 -42

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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