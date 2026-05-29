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K C P consolidated net profit rises 126.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.71% to Rs 683.75 crore

Net profit of K C P rose 126.39% to Rs 85.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.71% to Rs 683.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.01% to Rs 197.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.87% to Rs 2576.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2528.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales683.75634.78 8 2576.162528.94 2 OPM %17.2116.12 -13.3013.10 - PBDT131.44115.91 13 381.99360.38 6 PBT110.1595.33 16 296.88275.43 8 NP85.1037.59 126 197.11147.09 34

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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