Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Sales rise 60.94% to Rs 11.70 crore

Net profit of K G Denim reported to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.94% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 35.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.79% to Rs 42.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.707.27 61 42.0465.47 -36 OPM %-2.22-9.49 -27.09-54.90 - PBDT7.62-15.40 LP 9.00-58.24 LP PBT8.38-13.39 LP 0.81-67.22 LP NP5.11-10.76 LP 0.31-35.82 LP

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

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