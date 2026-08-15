K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of K G Denim reported to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.8613.77-86.21-12.1310.29-2.118.24-4.368.60-3.25

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