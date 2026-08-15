K G Denim reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 4.86 croreNet profit of K G Denim reported to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.8613.77 -65 OPM %-86.21-12.13 -PBDT10.29-2.11 LP PBT8.24-4.36 LP NP8.60-3.25 LP
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