K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 136.61% to Rs 519.46 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 2.60% to Rs 26.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 136.61% to Rs 519.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 219.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.519.46219.5411.6322.0646.5040.1537.3234.6326.0825.42

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