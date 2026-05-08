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K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 71.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 57.48% to Rs 631.81 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 71.85% to Rs 78.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.48% to Rs 631.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 401.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.29% to Rs 181.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.43% to Rs 1497.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 939.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales631.81401.20 57 1497.09939.05 59 OPM %20.7017.52 -21.3418.74 - PBDT116.6769.17 69 282.29166.65 69 PBT108.1164.57 67 253.96153.99 65 NP78.6945.79 72 181.40115.33 57

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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