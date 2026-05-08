K.P. Energy standalone net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.50% to Rs 626.78 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 67.34% to Rs 77.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.50% to Rs 626.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.49% to Rs 179.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.55% to Rs 1487.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 926.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.