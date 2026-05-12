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K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 11.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 1715.93 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 11.06% to Rs 227.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 1715.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 866.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 6377.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6135.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1715.931700.95 1 6377.646135.73 4 OPM %20.3019.56 -19.8720.31 - PBDT374.14332.81 12 1349.601270.65 6 PBT319.80280.73 14 1134.001062.78 7 NP227.17204.55 11 866.50815.11 6

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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