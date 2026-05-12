K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 11.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 1715.93 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill rose 11.06% to Rs 227.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 1715.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1700.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 866.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 815.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 6377.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6135.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.