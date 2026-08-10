K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 21.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 1854.29 croreNet profit of K P R Mill rose 21.55% to Rs 258.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 212.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 1854.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1686.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1854.291686.40 10 OPM %20.2118.40 -PBDT395.05332.33 19 PBT338.56279.10 21 NP258.54212.70 22
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