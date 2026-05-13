K.P.R. Mill has reported 11.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.17 crore on a 0.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,715.93 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1,436.36 crore, remaining flat on YoY basis.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 319.80 crore, up by 13.9% from Rs 280.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 866.50 crore (up 6.3% YoY) and Rs 6,377.64 crore (up 3.9% YoY), respectively.

K.P.R. Mill is an integrated textiles player with 15 manufacturing units, having capacity to produce 100,000 MT of cotton yarn, 10,000 MT of viscose yarn, 40,000 MT of cotton knitted fabrics per annum, and 177 million pieces of garments per annum from its facilities in the Tirupur-Coimbatore region. With a capacity of 370,000 spindles, KPR is one of the leading players supplying yarn.