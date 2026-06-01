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K S Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:45 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 65.31 crore

Net profit of K S Oils reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 65.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 515650.00% to Rs 103.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales65.310 0 103.150.02 515650 OPM %4.880 -0.09-4600.00 - PBDT4.92-0.90 LP 1.49-0.90 LP PBT-2.48-6.25 60 -21.40-22.29 4 NP4.92-6.25 LP -14.00-22.29 37

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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