Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2026 quarter

K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 80.95% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.14 -57 OPM %-533.33-378.57 -PBDT1.550.85 82 PBT1.550.85 82 NP1.140.63 81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shalimar Productions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aravali Securities & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 26.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

Next Story