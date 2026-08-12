K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 80.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of K Z Leasing & Finance rose 80.95% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.14 -57 OPM %-533.33-378.57 -PBDT1.550.85 82 PBT1.550.85 82 NP1.140.63 81
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