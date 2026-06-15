K2 Infragen hits the roof after securing Rs 159-cr railway electrification order

K2 Infragen hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 60.30 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 158.58 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation for a major railway electrification upgrade project.

The order involves design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for upgrading the electric traction system from 1 x 25 kV to 2 x 25 kV. The project covers the Luni-SMR-BLDI section of Jodhpur Division and the Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur section of Jaipur Division. Together, the project spans 403 route kilometres and 497.65 track kilometres.

According to the company, the upgradation is aimed at strengthening traction capacity to support a 3,000 MT loading target, improving freight efficiency and operational reliability. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months as per the LoA terms.

The company said the latest order adds further strength to K2 Infragens growing railway infrastructure portfolio and marks another important step in the companys participation in Indias railway modernization and electrification programme. The company has been expanding its presence across railways, power, roadways, and allied infrastructure segments, with a focus on execution-led growth. Since December 2025, the company has received new orders worth Rs 570.49 crore, including direct orders secured through competitive bidding in the railways and transmission & distribution (T&D) segment. Pankaj Sharma, Managing Director, K2 Infragen, said, This order from Konkan Railway is an important milestone for us and takes our unexecuted order book to a new benchmark. With this award, our unexecuted order book now crossed the new benchmark of approx. 500 crore direct orders from government bodies within last six months. Along with our continuing traction in the power segment, this gives us strong revenue visibility and reinforces our confidence in the companys execution pipeline. Over the last few months, we restructure our board and we foresee a bright future running through this phase of transition."