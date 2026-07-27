Kabirdas Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net Loss of Kabirdas Investments reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.030.07-1300.00-542.86-0.37-0.38-0.37-0.39-0.38-0.39

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