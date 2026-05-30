Kabra Drugs standalone net profit rises 171.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 35.41 crore

Net profit of Kabra Drugs rose 171.79% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 92.74 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.