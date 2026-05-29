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Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 36.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:35 AM IST
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Sales decline 13.90% to Rs 120.15 crore

Net profit of Kabra Extrusion Technik declined 36.29% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.90% to Rs 120.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 32.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.41% to Rs 451.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.15139.54 -14 451.05476.85 -5 OPM %2.453.12 -2.3110.41 - PBDT16.928.67 95 22.7152.02 -56 PBT9.013.27 176 -7.5431.32 PL NP6.9010.83 -36 -5.3732.20 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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