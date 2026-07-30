Kabra Extrusiontechnik posts loss of Rs 1.73 crore in Q1 FY27

Kabra Extrusiontechnik has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.73 crore in Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased by 44.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.49 crore during the period under review. Total expenses rose by 33.2% to Rs 130.27 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 33.5% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 43.3% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 33.5% YoY).

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.34 crore for Q1 FY27. It had registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.82 crore in Q1 FY26.