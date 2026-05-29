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Kabsons Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 11.24 crore

Net Loss of Kabsons Industries reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 11.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.17% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 42.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.2410.18 10 42.9940.01 7 OPM %1.512.16 -5.494.60 - PBDT0.250.30 -17 2.672.34 14 PBT-0.11-0.01 -1000 1.311.24 6 NP-0.62-0.01 -6100 0.802.06 -61

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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