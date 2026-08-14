Kabsons Industries standalone net profit declines 92.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.15% to Rs 14.11 croreNet profit of Kabsons Industries declined 92.94% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.15% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.1110.14 39 OPM %-0.786.80 -PBDT0.411.19 -66 PBT0.050.85 -94 NP0.060.85 -93
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