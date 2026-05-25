Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 73.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 64.20 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company declined 73.54% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.39% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 245.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.