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Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.38% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation rose 73.08% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.38% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.87% to Rs 11.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.105.20 -40 11.5119.80 -42 OPM %-52.90-21.92 --32.93-11.52 - PBDT0.83-0.04 LP -2.10-2.24 6 PBT0.80-0.08 LP -2.21-2.39 8 NP0.450.26 73 -1.08-1.07 -1

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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