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Kaiser Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 57.61% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net Loss of Kaiser Corporation reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 57.61% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.313.09 -58 OPM %-44.27-47.25 -PBDT-0.98-0.41 -139 PBT-1.01-0.43 -135 NP-0.38-0.27 -41

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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