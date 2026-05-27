Kaiser Corporation standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Kaiser Corporation rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.