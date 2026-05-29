Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1353.62% to Rs 34.16 crore

Net loss of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1353.62% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.13% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 257.32% to Rs 70.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.