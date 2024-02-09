Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-3200.00-800.00 -PBDT-0.72-1.01 29 PBT-0.72-1.01 29 NP-0.72-1.01 29

