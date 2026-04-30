Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 266.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 266.30% to Rs 155.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.40% to Rs 1373.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1221.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.91% to Rs 485.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 4830.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4635.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.