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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 55.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 55.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.43% to Rs 1328.08 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 55.50% to Rs 169.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 1328.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1102.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1328.081102.74 20 OPM %19.6116.95 -PBDT273.64195.81 40 PBT231.40152.17 52 NP169.46108.98 55

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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