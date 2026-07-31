Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 55.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.43% to Rs 1328.08 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics rose 55.50% to Rs 169.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 108.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.43% to Rs 1328.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1102.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1328.081102.7419.6116.95273.64195.81231.40152.17169.46108.98

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