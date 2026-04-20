Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

STL Networks Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd and Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2026.

STL Networks Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd and Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 April 2026.

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 141.6 at 20-Apr-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 71486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 980 shares in the past one month.

STL Networks Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 30.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.82 lakh shares in the past one month. SPL Industries Ltd surged 17.27% to Rs 36.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2371 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2445 shares in the past one month. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd added 13.33% to Rs 34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96661 shares in the past one month.