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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 29.77% to Rs 17.95 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.9525.56 -30 OPM %-40.28-17.72 -PBDT-5.59-2.55 -119 PBT-6.24-3.21 -94 NP-6.37-3.22 -98

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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