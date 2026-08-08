Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.77% to Rs 17.95 croreNet Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.9525.56 -30 OPM %-40.28-17.72 -PBDT-5.59-2.55 -119 PBT-6.24-3.21 -94 NP-6.37-3.22 -98
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