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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.90% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Textiles reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.90% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.847.01 69 OPM %-0.34-10.56 -PBDT-0.03-0.72 96 PBT-0.24-0.92 74 NP-0.17-0.62 73

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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