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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalind consolidated net profit rises 175.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalind consolidated net profit rises 175.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 157.79% to Rs 35.06 crore

Net profit of Kalind rose 175.38% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 157.79% to Rs 35.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.0613.60 158 OPM %62.7542.06 -PBDT22.286.26 256 PBT18.616.26 197 NP14.655.32 175

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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