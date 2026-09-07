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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalind secures work order worth Rs 50 cr in Ghana

To provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment and related services

Kalind has executed an equipment rental & services agreement with AME SAKI Mining and Construction, Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana.

Under the said agreement, the company shall provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment along with associated operational support services, including skilled equipment operators, service engineers, maintenance and spare parts support and logistics-related services at the designated mining operational area in Tarkwa, Ghana.

The total contract value of the agreement is USD 5,263,000, equivalent to approximately Rs. 50 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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