To provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment and related services

Kalind has executed an equipment rental & services agreement with AME SAKI Mining and Construction, Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana.

Under the said agreement, the company shall provide heavy earthmoving and mining equipment along with associated operational support services, including skilled equipment operators, service engineers, maintenance and spare parts support and logistics-related services at the designated mining operational area in Tarkwa, Ghana.

The total contract value of the agreement is USD 5,263,000, equivalent to approximately Rs. 50 crore.