Kalpa Commercial standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 9.76 crore

Net profit of Kalpa Commercial rose 233.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.765.994.613.340.660.200.660.200.500.15

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