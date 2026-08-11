Kalpa Commercial standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.94% to Rs 9.76 croreNet profit of Kalpa Commercial rose 233.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.94% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.765.99 63 OPM %4.613.34 -PBDT0.660.20 230 PBT0.660.20 230 NP0.500.15 233
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