Kalpataru climbs after bagging redevelopment project worth Rs 1,400-cr in Andheri

Kalpataru rallied 8.96% to Rs 325.95 after the company announced the signing of a redevelopment project at a prime location in Andheri West, with gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,400 crore.

The company will redevelop Shree Mahalakshmi CHS at a prime location off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. The project spans around 3 acres of prime land with a total potential approximately 0.4 msf carpet area and estimated gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 1,400 crore.

Strategically located in Andheri West, one of Mumbais most established residential and commercial micro-markets, the project is positioned to benefit from excellent connectivity and a well-developed ecosystem. The locality offers robust social infrastructure, including reputed educational institutions, leading healthcare facilities, retail centres, entertainment hubs, and prominent business districts.