Kalpataru consolidated net profit rises 1326.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru rose 1326.83% to Rs 200.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 596.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 333.44% to Rs 93.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 3435.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2225.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.