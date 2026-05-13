Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru consolidated net profit rises 1326.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalpataru consolidated net profit rises 1326.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru rose 1326.83% to Rs 200.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 183.76% to Rs 1693.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 596.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 333.44% to Rs 93.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.40% to Rs 3435.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2225.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1693.73596.89 184 3435.622225.21 54 OPM %12.76-3.32 -3.462.70 - PBDT240.1139.38 510 149.93113.51 32 PBT226.4828.60 692 103.5175.92 36 NP200.4714.05 1327 93.7121.62 333

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kross standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Emrock Corporation standalone net profit rises 156.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Mukat Pipes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 5.45% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story