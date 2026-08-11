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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 45.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 6407.97 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 45.15% to Rs 310.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 213.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 6407.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6171.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6407.976171.17 4 OPM %8.778.51 -PBDT557.09419.37 33 PBT420.47290.22 45 NP310.06213.62 45

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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