Kalpataru Projects International Ltd has added 11.11% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 2.49% rise in the SENSEX

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd gained 1.59% today to trade at Rs 1390. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.55% to quote at 611.94. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd increased 1.43% and JSW Energy Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went up 3.28 % over last one year compared to the 5.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.