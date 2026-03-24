Kalpataru Projects rises after securing Rs 4,439-cr T&D orders

Kalpataru Projects International advanced 2.53% to Rs 1,044.60 after the company, along with its subsidiaries, secured orders worth approximately Rs 4,439 crore in its transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.

The order book includes a 400kV transmission line project along with associated substations in Africa, multiple transmission line projects in India and a substation project in Sweden.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased to announce significant order wins from marquee clients within the rapidly expanding Power T&D sector. As a vital pillar of the global energy transition, the T&D business allows us to leverage our market-leading position and integrated capabilities to deliver world-class EPC solutions.

With these wins, we have surpassed our annual order intake target of Rs 26,000 crores. Notably, our T&D and Buildings & Factories (B&F) businesses account for nearly 50% and 40% of FY26 year-to-date inflows, respectively, underscoring the strong growth momentum in our major businesses." KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings & factories, water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers & metro rail), highways and airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 7.2% to Rs 152.17 crore while net sales jumped 16.3% to Rs 6,665.42 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.