Kalpataru reported a 6% increase in pre-sales to Rs 1,329 crore in the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,249 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Collections rose 17% to Rs 1,365 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,165 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, the company launched Kalpataru Vian, Hrushikesh in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, a luxury residential project comprising 3, 4 and 4.5-BHK residences. The project features over 30 lifestyle amenities and offers connectivity to key metro corridors, the upcoming coastal road and other major social infrastructure.

The company also launched Tower C of Estella at Kalpataru Parkcity in Thane during the quarter.