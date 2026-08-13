Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 12.35 croreNet profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 59.22% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.358.83 40 OPM %88.6694.11 -PBDT1.863.49 -47 PBT1.793.39 -47 NP0.842.06 -59
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