Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 59.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.86% to Rs 12.35 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 59.22% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.86% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.358.8388.6694.111.863.491.793.390.842.06

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