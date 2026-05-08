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Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 118.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 118.27% to Rs 409.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 10274.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.92% to Rs 1350.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 714.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 35742.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25045.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10274.946181.53 66 35742.8625045.07 43 OPM %7.166.46 -6.976.06 - PBDT651.87343.93 90 2266.351302.32 74 PBT538.82250.61 115 1843.49959.60 92 NP409.50187.61 118 1350.40714.80 89

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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