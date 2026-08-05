Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.68% to Rs 10588.93 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 32.03% to Rs 348.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 264.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.68% to Rs 10588.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7268.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10588.937268.485.976.99579.86450.68464.82352.97348.67264.08

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