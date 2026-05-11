Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Falls 8.16%, BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 2.76%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has lost 13.18% over last one month compared to 1.17% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd lost 8.16% today to trade at Rs 390. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 2.76% to quote at 58885.95. The index is up 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd decreased 5.12% and Berger Paints India Ltd lost 1.99% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 3.6 % over last one year compared to the 3.78% fall in benchmark SENSEX.