Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Dengue CasesEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spikes 1.47%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 62.09% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 1.47% today to trade at Rs 606.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.43% to quote at 65843.09. The index is up 8.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd increased 0.43% and Havells India Ltd added 0.26% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 9.67 % over last one year compared to the 2.61% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 62.09% over last one month compared to 8.03% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 649 on 30 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 327.15 on 11 Jun 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: LIC, Britannia Inds, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, G.R. Infraprojects

IRM Energy consolidated net profit rises 142.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit declines 85.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 21.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 20.05% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story