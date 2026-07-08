Kalyan Jewellers jumps on bargain buying after recent slide

Kalyan Jewellers India jumped 4.98% to Rs 372.40 on Wednesday as investors lapped up the stock after its recent correction.

The shares had declined 8.59% over the previous three trading sessions and are down 16.53% in the last three months and 35.18% over the past year.

The buying interest came after the jewellery retailer on 7 July 2026 reported an approximately 38% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), driven by strong demand across its domestic and international businesses.

The company's India operations recorded revenue growth of over 38%, supported by healthy same-store sales growth (SSSG) of around 28%, despite the quarter being impacted by the 28-day Adhik Maas period, when wedding-related demand typically slows in several parts of the country.

Kalyan Jewellers said its "Shine with India" gold recirculation campaign, launched in the second half of May, gained strong customer acceptance. Recycled gold contributed more than 46% of revenue during Q1 FY27, with the share exceeding 55% in June, helping reduce dependence on imported gold. International operations posted revenue growth of approximately 35% during the quarter. The Middle East business grew around 30%, driven mainly by same-store sales growth despite lower footfalls in April due to geopolitical tensions. International markets accounted for about 14% of consolidated revenue. The company's digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, delivered robust revenue growth of around 112% year-on-year.

During the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers expanded its retail footprint by opening 12 Kalyan showrooms and five Candere outlets in India. As of 30 June 2026, the company operated 524 showrooms globally, comprising 354 Kalyan stores in India, 38 in the Middle East, two in the US, one in the UK and 129 Candere stores. The company said the current quarter has begun on a positive note and expressed confidence about demand during the upcoming festive and wedding season, supported by new showroom launches, fresh collections and marketing campaigns. Kalyan Jewellers India is a leading international retail jewellery chain, into the manufacture and retailing of primarily gold and precious stone studded jewelleries.