Kalyan Jewellers spurts as revenue jumps 64% YoY in Q4 FY26

Kalyan Jewellers India added 2.43% to Rs 430.65 after its consolidated revenue climbed 64% YoY in Q4 FY26, driven by strong festive and wedding demand, robust same-store sales growth (SSSG), and sharp traction in its digital platform, Candere.

The companys India operations saw revenue growth of over 65% YoY during the quarter, supported by strong SSSG across key markets. Wedding and discretionary demand remained resilient despite volatile gold prices, with SSSG exceeding 45%. For FY26, India revenue grew approximately 43% YoY.

International operations recorded revenue growth of around 45% YoY in Q4 FY26, with the Middle East posting 39% growth, led by strong same-store sales. Geopolitical tensions affected customer walk-ins during early March, but strong Ramadan sales in the last 10 days of the month offset the impact. International markets contributed approximately 11% to consolidated revenue for the quarter. For FY26, international revenue rose roughly 33% YoY.

The companys digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded revenue growth of over 360% in Q4 FY26 and around 160% for the full year. During the quarter, Kalyan Jewellers launched 28 showrooms (net 24) in India and 14 Candere stores. Supply-side disruptions in West Asia delayed some planned March openings. As of 31 March 2026, the company operated 507 showrooms globally, including 342 Kalyan India outlets, 38 Kalyan Middle East, 2 Kalyan USA, 1 Kalyan UK, and 124 Candere stores. The company said the new financial year has started positively, with strong footfalls and encouraging advance collections for Akshaya Tritiya and the wedding season.