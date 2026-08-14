Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 84.93 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 34.92% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.84.9395.052.411.660.620.920.550.840.410.63

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