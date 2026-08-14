Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveNPS for NRIDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeMost Chosen FMCGGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 84.93 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 34.92% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.9395.05 -11 OPM %2.411.66 -PBDT0.620.92 -33 PBT0.550.84 -35 NP0.410.63 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 90.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 32.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 175.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Next Story