Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 84.93 croreNet profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 34.92% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 84.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales84.9395.05 -11 OPM %2.411.66 -PBDT0.620.92 -33 PBT0.550.84 -35 NP0.410.63 -35
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