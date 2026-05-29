Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 87.10% to Rs 192.53 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials rose 72.22% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 87.10% to Rs 192.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.59% to Rs 2.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.61% to Rs 587.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 387.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.