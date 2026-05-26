Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 163.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 163.68% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.15% to Rs 9.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 234.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales56.9858.95 -3 234.64236.64 -1 OPM %11.8110.81 -11.9310.14 - PBDT8.764.69 87 23.9219.47 23 PBT6.132.65 131 14.3711.60 24 NP5.882.23 164 9.328.31 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sellowrap Industries consolidated net profit declines 35.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 101.74% in the March 2026 quarter

RSD Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

KJMC Corporate Advisors (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SagarSoft (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story