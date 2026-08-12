Kalyani Forge standalone net profit rises 217.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.16% to Rs 66.80 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Forge rose 217.73% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.16% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.66.8064.1315.889.289.164.076.152.034.481.41

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